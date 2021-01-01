From wade logan
Winder Navy Area Rug
Advertisement
The perfect stage for your ensembles style, area rugs allow you to accent your room's style and soften hardwood floors all at once. Take this one, for example: woven in India from polypropylene, it features a braided navy pattern for an understated contemporary look on your floors. This rug features a water- and fade-resistant design, so it's ideal for standing up to regular use in busy ensembles. And since it has a 0.25'' pile height, it's an easy-to-maintain touch on your floors. We recommend adding a rug pad to this rug to help prevent slipping and sliding. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'7"