Designed to look like new for life, Brilliance® finishes are developed using a proprietary process that creates a durable, long-lasting finish that is guaranteed not to corrode, tarnish or discolor. While other products may gather unsightly mineral build-up over time, Delta soft rubber Touch-Clean® spray holes allow any mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look – with no need for soaking or the aid of chemical cleaners. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. Delta Windemere Brushed Nickel 1-Handle Bathtub and Shower Faucet with Valve Rubber | 144996C-BN