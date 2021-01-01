From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Winda 26 in. H x 30 in. W 9-Pair Dark Gray Wooden Shoe Storage Cabinet
Advertisement
Keep your shoes organized and out of sight with the Winda cabinet. Featuring a stylish contemporary design and dark grey finish, the Winda is easy to coordinate with any style of decor. Two doors conceal two shelves with storage space for up to nine pairs of shoes. Slits are embedded within the doors to enable air circulation and prevent mold growth on your shoes. The Winda cabinet is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Dark Gray.