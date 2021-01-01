Lacoste Wind Comforter Set, Twin/TwinXL, Light Grey

BOLD & REVERSIBLE DESIGN — Add a sense of serenity to your room with the cool grey and green colors of the Lacoste Wind bed set. This reversible design features broad stripes that fade from green to grey on one side, and a striking light grey with limited striped accents on the other. COMFORTABLE COTTON CRAFTSMANSHIP — Lose yourself in the plush softness of 100% cotton yarn dyed fabric and relax in comfort and luxury thanks to high-quality Lacoste craftsmanship LIGHTWEIGHT AND WARM — Pure cotton fabric ensures that your comforter is lightweight and cozy, while also providing ample warmth during the winter months. DELUXE COMFORTER SET — This set includes a comforter blanket that fits twin sized beds (68ʺW x 88ʺL) and one standard sham (20"W x 26"L). Add some Lacoste sheets and some throw pillows to complete the look. MACHINE WASHABLE — Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low.