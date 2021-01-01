From worldwide lighting
Worldwide Lighting Winchester Collection 3 Light French Gold Finish and Clear Crystal Chandelier 20" D x 34" H Medium
Crafted entirely of cast aluminum for durability and precision-cut and Polished 30% full lead PbO crystals, this chandelier is a Revival of classic luxury From the Winchester collection Accommodates up to three 40-watt maximum candelabra base incandescent E-12 bulb (not included) Solid cast aluminum in French Gold (painted) finish and 30% full lead Crystal Includes matching canopy and 48-in adjustable chain for hanging, Weight: 25.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: World Wide Lighting