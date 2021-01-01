Winchendon 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light

The sleek and modern design of this 3-light vanity light brings the right amount of brightness to your bathroom or guest bath. It features a rectangular metal backplate with a mirrored finish, and angular, swooping arms. The hand-blown clear glass shades with finials on the end diffuse the light evenly throughout your space from three medium-base bulbs up to 100W (not included). This fixture is compatible with a dimmer switch that effortlessly takes you from day to night time. Plus, you can install it facing upward or downward, to make it work in your space. Finish: Polished Chrome