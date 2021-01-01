From red barrel studio
Winchelsea End Table with Storage
Decorate your living room with this charming End Table. With genuine marble tabletops and boxy, black wooden legs, this refined design exudes durability and strength. Easy to clean and maintain. This table features drawer and storage, it is great for storing remotes, books, and decorations. It does not include any other featured product other than a side table. The complete set included coffee table, end table, sofa table, side table and sold separately.