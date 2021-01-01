From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group WIN-613-CL-MWP Windham 4 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Waterfall Ceiling Fixture Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Crystorama Lighting Group WIN-613-CL-MWP Windham 4 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Waterfall Ceiling Fixture The Winham ceiling mount is a sparkling masterpiece when placed as a focal point to a room. It's wrought iron frame and countless strands of multi-sized faceted cut crystal jewels reflecting prismatic light.FeaturesDurable wrought iron constructionDecorated with clear hand cut crystals(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 8.25 lbsWire Length: 8"Canopy Width: 8"Canopy Depth: 8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Antique Gold