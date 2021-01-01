Laviva Wilson 30 in. W x 22 in. D x 34.5 in. H Bathroom Vanity in Grey with White Quartz Top

The Wilson Collection is a uniquely simple yet attractive collection. It features recessed panel doors with a shaker style design that is inset within the cabinet frame. The shaker style cabinets are inspired by the furniture designed by the Shakers, who were extremely skilled craftsmen and carpenters. Not sacrificing quality, the Wilson Collection is constructed with solid Oak wood, includes high quality soft closing rails and hinges, and a solid wood, dovetail construction drawers. Additionally, with functionality in mind, there is a 4-outlets plug to keep all your electronics plugged in and ready to use. This collection offers a variety of colors and sizes to fit your bathroom.