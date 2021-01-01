Kingston Brass Wilshire 8-Inch Centerset Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet, Brushed Nickel

English historical splendor finds itself standing with stunning dignity in the prevalence of the refined acrylic lever handles of this faucet. Because of the horizontal pop that it gives, it is more of a centerpiece, perfect for planning a design around. Additionally, the unique look is great for a variety of styles from Art Deco to Farmhouse. The brushed nickel finish will also provide a long lasting and warm touch to your kitchen ensemble. Allow the brass construction and swivel abilities to provide a sturdy and reliant fixture as it maximizes your counter space. Inspire an atmosphere of classical grandeur with the unique appeal of timeless designs with this statement piece.