From tucker murphy pet
Wilmot Natural Wood Insulated Dog House
This classic log cabin style dog house is a fun, rustic addition to your patio, yard, or inside the house. The beautiful, traditional design complements any backyard. Give your dog shelter from the wind and rain with this rustic, attractive wood dog house. Made of solid fir wood and reinforced by stainless steel hardware, this dog house is sturdy and durable to provide long-lasting protection. In addition, equipped with adjustable foot pads, the dog house can keep stable even on uneven ground.