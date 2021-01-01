From troy lighting
Troy Lighting Wilmington Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Black - Size: Medium
Outside a porthole or a home's front door, the Troy Lighting Wilmington Outdoor Wall Sconce provides welcoming light in a durable, nautically-inspired package. The frame is made out of durable cast aluminum, which is finished in a rich Nautical Rust. Inside this stable frame, the clear seeded glass shade diffuses bright, sparkling light. Color: Black. Additional Color: Clear Seeded. Finish: Nautical Rust