Home Decorators Collection Wilmington 52 in. LED Espresso Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote Control works with Google and Alexa

Easily integrate fan and light control into your Amazon or Google smart home system with this Bond ceiling fan bundle. The Bond remote hub pairs with Alexa or Google Home to add voice control convenience to your ceiling fan. The included Bond remote hub is shipped separately. The 52 in. LED Espresso Bronze Ceiling Fan comes with reversible season wood and espresso bronze blades to give you options to help coordinates with your decor in your room. This fan can be either installed on a standard and sloped ceiling. The remote control can operate the light and speed functions and includes the batteries. Also, this fan comes with a lifetime motor warranty.