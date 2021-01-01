Willowick Antique White And Brown Cherry Sofa Table

Part of Willowick Collection from HomeleganceCrafted From Ash veneer, engineered woodAntique white and brown cherry Finish3 DrawerLower shelfEnglish Dovetail Drawer ConstructionBall Bearing Drawer GlidesWhite tone knobs.Inspired by the look of French Provincial styling, the Willowick Sofa Table lends an air of classical romanticism to your opulent living room. Bold curves, elegant framing and the lightly distressed finish create eye-catching drama while antiqued hardware and turned feet are the decorative accoutrement that tie the look together. Subtle rub-though of the antique white finish reveals gray undertones, that when paired with brown cherry finished tops, serves to highlight the poplar solids, along with the oak and birch veneers. Drawers and open display shelving provide additional function.