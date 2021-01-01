Willow Upholstered Bench

Willow is a sleek, casual-contemporary design with neutral finishes on highly textured woods. Subtle but distinctive design elements include delicate reeding on posts, drawer fronts and table aprons and a flattened bead detail that accentuates tapered legs and feet. Combining the universal appeal of casual contemporary design with the versatility in piece selection makes Willow a great fit in virtually any home. Both of our finish offerings were developed and painstakingly, hand-applied to deliver a relaxed, livable finish that highlights the quarter-sawn American White Oak and provides ultimate decorating flexibility. Each item is Willow is wire brushed to open the wood's natural grain and create a resting place for the white causing wax to accentuate the beautiful wood grain, providing an added textural element. Both finishes are "mottled" to create a warm even color saturation on every item. Custom hardware includes both framed square knobs and bar pulls finished in “Dapple”, a hand mottled metal, which blends perfectly with either finish. Color: Burlap