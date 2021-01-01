Willow Lake Oak Sheet Vinyl Flooring recreates the authentic look of bleached oak at a more affordable price. The floor features varying shades of gray from light to medium with an authentic oak grain that looks amazing in any style of dé£¯r. This floor is extremely comfortable underfoot and exceedingly quiet, minimizing sounds from feet and impacts. It provides long-lasting performance, with a Quick Clean layer that repels dirt and grime while resisting cuts and dents, and SuperGuard Stain Shield provides enhanced protection against stains, scuffs and scratches. It’s the perfect choice for active families like yours. Mohawk Willow Lake Oak 12 ft. Wide Sheet in Gray | U6040.551K789P144