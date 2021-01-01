Powell Willow Bench, Multiple Finishes

Warm, casual farmhouse combination of honey brown top with a vanilla white foundation come together to create this Powell Willow Bench that is ready for fine dining or adding extra seating anywhere in your home. Multi step glaze on seat brings out the grain of this oak wood veneer. Sculpted, turned legs with glaze finish add a farmhouse touch. Solid wood construction is built to last. Not just for dining, this bench can also be used in your entryway, mudroom, or even at the foot of your bed.About Powell CompanyEstablished in 1968, Powell Company has 40 years of history focusing on quality, craftsmanship, timely delivery and customer service. Powell designs, manufactures, imports, warehouses and ships directly to you, our customer. Powell has become a recognized name in the furniture industry for home accent furniture especially renowned for youth, occasional, dining and accent furniture across all style categories. Powell's domestic and international teams provide customers with the most reliable on-time delivery and customer service possible.