Willow 3-Tier Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Matte - (136352-1026)

The Willow 3-Tier Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge is an elegant addition to spaces. Balancing simplicity and sophistication, a single down rod supports a series of outstretched arms that have been handcrafted, each holding an exposed candelabra at its end. Gracefully curved, delicate-looking metal willow leaves mix with these arms, creating an engaging silhouette that captures the eye. Each tier varies in size, and the organic nature of this composition is dressed up with a beautiful finish. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Gold. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting