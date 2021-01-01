Williford Resin Adirondack Chair

If you're looking for attractive seating that will allow you to relax and unwind then search no more. The classic design of this Adirondack chair has stood the test of time and will make a lovely addition to any space. Whether your favorite spot is the beach, a campsite, or your own back yard a comfortable chair is essential. This lounger has an extra-wide back which allows space for decorative pillows or cushions, extra wide arms to hold drinks and snacks, and a slanted seat that encourages you to recline. Outdoor furniture takes a lot of punishment so durability is a big factor. Constructed of weather-resistant, this wood-like substance was designed to hold up in many environments. Unlike traditional wood chairs, there is no back-breaking sanding, painting, or sealing and these low maintenance porch chairs won't rot, peel, or splinter. Best of all, this Adirondack lounger chair can be easily cleaned with water and a neutral detergent. This all-weather Adirondack chair beckons you to curl up, de-stress, and let go of the day. Contemporary Adirondack lounger for year-round use. Vertical lattice back and slanted seat encourage relaxation. Extra-wide and long arms relieve pressure from the neck and shoulders. UV treated to prevent fading and discoloration. Colorful Adirondack style patio chairs are great for all environments from the backyard to the beach. Color: Teak