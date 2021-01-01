Williamsburg 10-lite tempered clear glass bifold door enhances any bedroom, foyer, living area and entryway. The doors are easy to install as a single door or a double door application. The glass is filmed in plastic for ease of finishing. The doors are made of 1-3/8 in. clear stiles and rails. The top track, hardware and installation instructions are included. Pinecroft Williamsburg 32-in x 80-in Unfinished Pine Wood 2-Panel Square Clear Glass Unfinished Pine Wood Bifold Door Hardware Included in Yellow