Willful M91 Bluetooth Headset Wireless Headset with Microphone (Flexible Noise Cancelling Mic) Clear Sound Comfortable Wearing, Headset for Office.

Description

Pro Bluetooth Headset for Clear Chat - The boom microphone enabled the newest noise cancelling tech, can pick up your voice exactly and block the noise from the surround. Willful M91 can ensure crystal-clear conversations even in noisy environment Wireless Headset with Mute Button - There is a mute button on the microphone, just one press the key to stop all the voice when necessary. The mute button works only when make phone calls Lightweight & Comfortable Headset - Skin-friendly soft earpad and flexible headband, can ensure you focus on your talk with comfortable wearing experience Compatibility & Dual Device Connection-Willful M91 phone headset can pair with any bluetooth-enabled device, and can connect with 2 devices at one time. The headset can support music enjoying and voice control Long-lasting Battery & Compatibility- Offer up to 17 hours continuous talking time and 200 hours standby time with single fully charged in just 2 hours

