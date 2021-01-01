From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Willacy 48 Willacy 48" 3 Blade Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Black Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans
Progress Lighting Willacy 48 Willacy 48" 3 Blade Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Create a striking focal point with the Willacy Collection 3-Blade Black 48-Inch DC Motor Contemporary Ceiling Fan. Swirling, ribbon-like blades and a gleaming center hub are coated in a classic matte black or nickel finish. The blades are crafted from a strong, all-weathered ABS material to prevent warping. Features Finish and Blade Variations: Black finish includes Black fan blades Painted Nickel finish includes Silver fan blades Steel construction with ABS blades 6 Speed remote control with reverse included Remote: Includes Wi-Fi smart control compatible with most tablets, smartphones, or voice assistants Uses an energy efficient reversible 15 watt DC motor ETL rated for damp locations Covered under a Limited Lifetime manufacturer warranty Dimensions Blade Span / Width: 48" Height: 14-1/2" Product Weight: 22 lbs Wire Length: 12" Canopy Height: 3-3/4" Canopy Width / Diameter: 7-1/2" Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Blade Pitch: 13 Degrees Fan Blade Material: ABS Motor Specifications Motor Type: DC Speeds: 6 CFM high: 4660 (cubic feet per minute) Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 15 watts Indoor Ceiling Fans Black