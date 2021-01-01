Will you Be Home for Dinner?: Recipe Book and topics for raising healthy kids Tany Thomas Author

Will you Be Home for Dinner gives spiritual encouragement to fully engage your family in positive situations at the dinner table. It provides meal prep solutions, recipes and shares what you need in your pantry to “bring it” daily! You will not only be able to prepare quick meals with readily available ingredients but you will also get advice on how to make meal times enjoyable and engaging for the entire family. Recipes include breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert options for the busy family. Easy to read and start your family memories right away with the pages included to capture your own easy to prepare foods and notes. Take a quick read, make a dish or two and watch your family thrive!