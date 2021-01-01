From computer tacos hilarious graphic nerd design
Computer tacos hilarious graphic nerd design Will fix computer for tacos hilarious foodie geek design Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
If you love junk food then this is the perfect graphic design for Grab some cheesy taco and get some laughs This graphic design is a great birthday or holiday gag for computer engineers or computer nerds who love to eat tacos. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only