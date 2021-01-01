From asstd national brand
Wilkes 44" Black Wood Entertainment Center, One Size , Black
Elegance meets function with this entertainment center. It has plenty of storage space for your components and the cable management system helps you maintain a tidy entertaining space. Durable construction supports TVs up to 48" and the stylish design will fit with your existing decor. high-grade MDF laminate finish dowel, cam bolt and cam lock joinery 1 shelf wire management holes in the back double doors with tempered safety glass stylish design accommodates TVs up to 48" supports up to 250 pounds 44x16x23"H wipe clean with a soft cloth imported