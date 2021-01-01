From ashton wall d cor llc
Wildlife, Birds & Animals 'Golden Autumn' Framed Photographic Print
High quality canvas print framed in distressed, rustic look brown frame. Wildlife image and beautiful landscape scene. This stretched canvas art print is produced using specialized digital printing technology. The image is printed directly onto quality grade artist canvas and then gallery wrapped around wooden bars. The giclee printing technique produces vibrant colors and a high quality glossy finish. Giclee is a French term meaning "spraying of ink". This is a beautiful piece of framed artwork from their "Wildlife, Birds & Animals" collection that will look great in any home. Hanging hardware included.