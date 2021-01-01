Wildflower Botanical I - Picture Frame Painting Print on Paper

Features:MADE IN THE USAPremium Framed CanvasReady to hangResistant gicleeProduct Type: PaintingPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Purple/GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: UnknownOrientation: VerticalSize: Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Africa;Asia;Australia;Caribbean;Central America;Europe;North America;South AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & Botanical;AnimalsAnimals: Other Animals: YesPlants & Flowers: WildflowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Closed Corner FrameFrame Material: WoodFrame Color (Frame Color: Gray): GrayFrame Color (Frame Color: White): WhiteFrame Color (Frame Color: Maple): MapleFrame Color (Frame Color: Walnut): WalnutFrame Color (Frame Color: Black): BlackCovering/Protection: YesCovering/Protection Material: PlexiglassOpen Format Type: Mounted with BackingPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Oil PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Hand Detailed/Embellished;Machine MadeSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Wildflower Botanical I-Premium Framed Print - Ready to HangFramed in distressed wood and available in an array of sizes and colorsEach piece is joined and assembled by hand and comes ready to hang2 INCH BEVELED MATTE BOARDPLEXIGLASS COVERINGREADY TO HANGMADE IN THE USASOLID WOOD FRAMEMADE IN USAFADE RESISTANTGICLEE PRINTING on Canvas or PaperTitle: Wildflower Botanical IBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Classic FarmhouseFrame Type: Picture FrameDesigner: J PaulDesigner Type: In-HouseFrame Wood Type: Solid MapleTextual Art Transcript: Made to Order: YesLimited Run Number: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: