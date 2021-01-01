'Wildflower Afternoon' Painting Print on Canvas

Bring the beauty of spring into your home year-round with this lovely painting print. A perfect pick for any aesthetic, this art’s bright color palette will instantly liven up your look with striking style. It showcases a field of blooming wildflowers with long green stems and red, yellow, and orange blossoms with an oil paint motif. Try hanging this canvas on an empty wall in your entryway to greet guests with welcoming warmth and fun flair. To craft a cohesive look, set a wood console table underneath and top it with a bouquet of your favorite flowers and a few framed family photos for a personal touch. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 0.75" D