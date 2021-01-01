Blue Buffalo Wilderness Turkey High Protein Grain Free Wet Cat Food, 5.5 oz. Cans, 24 Pack

Inspired by the diet of the lynx, this Blue Buffalo Cat Food is a simple way to show you care. It's high in protein to keep them strong and active. ThisÃÂ wet cat food provides your feline friend with a higher concentration of the turkey they love. Plus, it's packed with important vitamins and minerals for their health. ThisÃÂ grain-free cat food is free from unwanted ingredients such as wheat, corn, soy and artificial flavors and preservatives. It's available in a pack of 24.ÃÂ