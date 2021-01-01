From blue buffalo
Blue Buffalo Wilderness Turkey High Protein Grain Free Wet Cat Food, 5.5 oz. Cans, 24 Pack
Inspired by the diet of the lynx, this Blue Buffalo Cat Food is a simple way to show you care. It's high in protein to keep them strong and active. ThisÃÂ wet cat food provides your feline friend with a higher concentration of the turkey they love. Plus, it's packed with important vitamins and minerals for their health. ThisÃÂ grain-free cat food is free from unwanted ingredients such as wheat, corn, soy and artificial flavors and preservatives. It's available in a pack of 24.ÃÂ