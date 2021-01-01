From blue buffalo
Blue Buffalo Wilderness Grain-Free Denali Biscuits with Wild Salmon, Venison & Halibut Dog Treats, 8-oz bag
Help your dog summit new peaks of flavor with Blue Buffalo Wilderness Denali Biscuits High Protein Grain Free Crunchy Dog Treats, Wild Salmon, Venison, & Halibut. Made with protein-rich wild salmon, venison and halibut for the taste of the Alaskan wilderness, these grain-free treats will drive your pup barking wild. A bite-worthy crunchy texture helps clean your buddy’s pearly chompers, while vitamins and minerals help keep the rest of him naturally strong. Your fur-pal will love exploring extreme heights of savory taste whenever you give him a treat!