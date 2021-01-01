From breakwater bay
Wildermuth Stripe Tufted Red Area Rug
Water color-inspired stripes in sun-washed hues of red, white, and blue flow along with the beachy style of this area rug to effortlessly transform any space. Made with exclusive EverStrand, a premium polyester yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, this eco-friendly rug offers sumptuous softness and rich colors with the dependable durability needed for busy homes. A great choice for high-traffic areas and households with kids and pets. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'