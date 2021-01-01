From me & my big ideas
Wild Styled Happy Planner Stickers
Personalize your planner with chic accessories like Wild Styled Happy Planner Stickers. These paper stickers offer rectangle and square shapes with black, white, pink, and brown animal prints and gold foil embellishments. With regal phrases and bulleted list sections, these stickers are sure to give your planner a much needed makeover. Use them to give inspiration as you plan future events and errands! Dimensions: Length: 2 1/2" Width: 1 1/2" - 3" Text Includes: Stay Wild Be Brilliant Dream Big Grow Your Own Way Haute Mess Package contains 34 stickers.