Design Toscano Wild Stallion Horse Bottle Opener, 6 Inches, black

Wild Stallion - Our bucking bronco rears back on hind leg, mane blowing in the wind. This horse is ready to open your bottle with ease, or as gift for a horse lover Cast Iron Bottle Opener - This vintage-style cast iron bottle opener is based on a historic piece of Breweriana. This antique replica adds a touch of rustic farm style to your home High Quality Cast Iron - Hand-crafted using the time honored sand cast method, our Wild Stallion Horse Bottle Opener is hand painted in faux bronze, vintage hues Design Toscano Horse - Exclusive to the Design Toscano Brand, this Wild Stallion Bottle Opener is a unique addition to kitchen, man cave, or home bar. It also makes a great gift for cowboys and girls Our Wild Stallion Horse Cast Iron Bottle Opener measures 4"Wx0. 5"Dx6"H and weighs 0. 5 lb., Weight: 0.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Design Toscano