From bead landing
Wild Spirit 15mm Circle Connectors by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy the Wild Spirit 15mm Circle Connectors by Bead Landing™ at Michaels. These circle connectors are perfect for your jewelry making projects. These circle connectors are perfect for your jewelry making projects. Use them with chains, charms and pendants to create one of a kind pieces. Details: Silver and gold colored 15 mm each 8 connectors Zinc alloy | Wild Spirit 15mm Circle Connectors by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®