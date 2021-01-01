From astoria grand
'Wild Roses in Old Painting Style' Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas
This beautiful art is printed using the highest quality fade resistant ink on canvas. Every one of Astoria Grand fine art giclee canvas prints is printed on premium quality cotton canvas, using the finest quality inks which will not fade over time. Each giclee print is stretched tightly over a wood sub frame ensuring the canvas is taught and does not buckle. Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D, Format: Wrapped Canvas