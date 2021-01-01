Trademark Fine Art 'Purple Wild Grass I' Canvas Art by Janice Sullivan

Artist: Janice SullivanSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features purple flowers in the center of a rocky scene.Janice Sullivan, owner of Sullivan J Photography, is a Fine Art photographer providing images for art consultants, interior designers, graphic designers, magazine editors and various businesses to create the perfect look for a variety of projects. Several of Janice's pieces have also been on display and have been published in a variety of media her latest image is on the cover of Outdoor Photographer June 2012 edition. She has a collection at the University of La Verne in Southern California and has won awards for her work, with the most recent being “Best of Worldwide Photography - Year 2012? for her flowers. She is a member of ASMP and MAFA (Monrovia Association of Fine Arts). Look for her tips on Macro Lens Painting in Popular Photography - June 2012 and her video, "A Bridge to Black and White" in Nik's Software Newsletter - August 2012. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.