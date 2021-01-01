Buy Learning Advantage™ Wild Environmental Science™ Mars Landing Survival Kit at Michaels. com. Learn how to make a small earth on the Red Planet with this Mars Landing Survival Kit! Learn how to make a small earth on the Red Planet with this Mars Landing Survival Kit! Children will build a biodome, create Martian sand, witness germination, make plant nutrients, create clean water and learn how plants produce air. They will also create a mini compost, make Martian "soil" and grow plants! The booklet also includes a Daily Diary to keep track of plant growth. Once the plants grow, kids will conduct experiments to test water and air. The booklet includes seed suggestions, how to create a safe compost and best scientific practice for planting seeds! Additional experiments will teach kids how to compare "breath" vs "air", test for UV radiation, the effects of fossil fuels and food cloning! This kit includes safe, high-quality ingredients, safety equipment and a full-color education and instruction booklet which includes detailed, step-by-step illustrations that are easy for children to understand. Adult supervision is recommended. Details: Includes over 46 pieces 28 pages of color instruction Explore water and air recycling, hydroponics and more Conforms to ATSM and CPSIA standards For ages 8 and upWARNING: This set contains chemicals that may be harmful if misused. Read cautions on individual containers carefully. Not to be used by children except under adult supervision. | Learning Advantage™ Wild Environmental Science™ Mars Landing Survival Kit in Red | Michaels®