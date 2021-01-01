Wild Cute Illustration Of Leopard - Unframed Textual Art Print on Wood

Alas, a modern take on wood wall art. Once typically a wall art piece found only in rustic or farmhouse style decor settings, this wood wall art will easily fit into even the most contemporary of designs. Using the highest quality 6 color canon UV ink, this modern & contemporary wood wall art incorporates several aspects of fine design into one stunning piece. With its slightly visible wood grain appearing through the colors and sleekly finished edges, it is a wonderful choice for any room in your home or office, being it a traditional or modern space. As each piece of wood has natural grain differences from the next, each of these wood wall arts is a truly unique addition to your space. Each wood wall art is 100% handmade in Canada on natural pine wood, using the highest quality ink which will not fade over time. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1" D