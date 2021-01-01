Wild Planet Wild Albacore Tuna, No Salt Added, Keto and Paleo, 3rd Party Mercury Tested, 5 Ounce, 12 Count (Pack of 1) & Wild Pink Salmon, No Salt Added, 6 Ounce

Product 1: SUSTAINABLE WILD TUNA – Wild Planet’s tuna is pole and line caught in the northern part of the Pacific Ocean or off coastal New Zealand, maintaining natural populations and preserving the ecosystem. Product 1: NOURISHING ALBACORE TUNA – Count on our tuna to provide 600mg of EPA and DHA omega 3 in every serving to support your brain, heart and whole-body health Product 1: ALWAYS NON-GMO – Gluten free, Non-GMO, and Kosher, our canned tuna is a convenient and healthy snack or addition to your favorite dishes. Product 1: FAD-FREE TUNA – You can enjoy Wild Planet tuna with a clear conscious knowing that we rely on pole and line fishing methods that support local oceanic habitats and fish populations. Product 2: WILD ALASKAN SALMON – Sustainably caught in the icy waters of Alaska by local fishing families who rely on “free school” purse seine methods to preserve the natural habitats and fish populations. Product 2: NUTRITIONAL POWERHOUSE – With 340mg of EPA and DHA Omega 3 per 2oz serving, our pink salmon supports a healthy lifestyle while providing the flavor you crave. Product 2: NON-GMO SALMON – Count on our Alaska Pink Salmon to always be gluten free, non-GMO and OU Kosher Pareve, so you can be sure you’re eating quality fish without extra fillers. Product 2: DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS – Wild Planet Wild Pink Salmon offers high quality nutrition and a fresh-from-the-sea flavor. Canned fresh and always skinless and boneless.