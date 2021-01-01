From latitude run
Wilborn Elegant 11 oz. Highball Glass
Features:Set includes 6 highball glassesRecycled glassHand blown itemDishwasher use top rack onlyHand washes recommendedAdd this wall decor to your home while enhancing your overall lookSet Type: Glassware SetSet Size: 6Product Type: Highball GlassAssorted Sets - Pieces Included: Product Care: Hand Wash RecommendedStemmed: NoGlass Shape - Stemmed: Stem Length: Stem Decoration: Stemless: YesBase Thickness: Base Decoration: Glass Shape - Stemless: StraightColor: BlueRim Color: No Rim ColorPattern: AbstractTexture: None/SmoothHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayInsulation Type: Not InsulatedCommercial Microwave Safe: NoCommercial Oven Safe: NoCommercial Dishwasher Safe: NoCountry of Origin: MexicoPattern / Theme: NoneFunction: CasualDouble Walled: NoHandle Included: NoAccent Color: Blue;GreenDishwasher Safe: YesWine Glass: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:Certifications: NoCE Certified: FIRA Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: USDA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: NSF Certified: SCS Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: cUL Listed: FDA Approved: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Capacity: 11Diameter: 2.8Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6Overall Product Weight: 5.28Glassware Capacity: 11Stemware Capacity: Assembly:Warranty: