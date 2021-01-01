The Wigzi Dual Doggie Rope Light Leash features two separate rechargeable LEDs for safety and high visibility. Each light is removable and charges quickly through any USB port. The lights are so powerful you'll always see ahead. Each lead is also made with reflective rope so you'll be visible to others. The leash handle comes with our famous liquid-filled gel handle for ultimate comfort. Both dogs may cross back and forth and the coupler will automatically untangle them. This leash may be used for two dogs of any size as long as each dog does not exceed 175 lbs. Wigzi makes innovative leashes that solve problems for both you and your furry friends. Each Wigzi product is hand make with the highest quality that you can trust. Features: Walks two dogs at the same time without tangling 360-degree untangling leash USB Rechargeable LEDs High Powered LEDs Comfort Gel Handle, Reflective Leads Includes: 1 dual leash, 2 LED flashlights, 2 LED flashlight holders Intended For: Dogs Leash Type: Rope Color: Black Materials: Plastic and Silicon Safe Gel Dimensions: 10 x 6 Care Instructions: Wash with a wet cloth and dish soap then let dry. Caution: Not for tie out. Please read the instruction booklet in each package before use. Wigzi Dual Doggie Gel Handle Rope Dog Leash with Lights: 4.5-ft long | PetSmart