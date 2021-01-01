Black WiFi+RF Smart Light Dimmer Switch 2/3Way Muilti-Control Smart Life/Tuya APP Control Works with Alexa Google Voice Assistants-Single controller

Main Features:1. 2/3-way multi-control association to control 1 light with multiple dimmer switches; anti-scratch tempered glass panel suits any home decor and allows for effortless touch control; you can multi-control associate this switch to multiple different switches in Smart Life App.2. Non-interference control mode; allows the switch to be controlled via Smart Life, touch control, voice, and remote with RF433 frequency and 1527 encoding remote switch(not included); each control method works independently; achieve multi-control by associating to other smart switches3. Compatible with Alexa and Google Home for hands-free voice control with 0%-100% dimmable; can also be controlled via Smart Life/Tuya app anytime, anywhere; setting relay status and remembers last relay status optional when powered off, backlight switch On/Off.4. Take full control of connected appliances with timers, schedules and countdown (1/5/30 mins, 1 hour, etc.