WiFi Wireless Video PIR Doorbell Two-Way Door Bell Talk Smart Security HD Camera-Silver

Features:-Voice call, video intercom UBOX stable and smooth APP systemWhen you are away, your home is in your hands. The mobile phone can be woken up for active viewing, monitoring the home, pressing the doorbell to push information, and viewing it in real time-166° super wide angle, small lens and large field of view1280*720 high-definition resolution, 166° super wide-angle lens, see the outside scene clearly-High-definition infrared night vision guarding 24 hours a dayUsing high-efficiency infrared light compensation, the picture can be clearly seen even at night-Long standby time, more than 8 months standby timeThis product adopts ultra-low power consumption technology, built-in high-quality lithium battery, in low power consumption mode, the standby time is more than 8 months.