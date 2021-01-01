From zammex nutrition
WiFi Router R6330 AC1600 Dual Band Wireless Speed up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1200 sq ft Coverage 20 Devices 4 x 1G Ethernet and 1 x 20 USB Ports.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. FAST WiFi PERFORMANCE Get up to 1200 square feet wireless coverage with AC1600 speed (Dual band up to 300 + 1300 Mbps) RECOMMENDED FOR UP TO 20 DEVICES Reliably stream videos play games surf the internet and connect smart home devices WIRED ETHERNET PORTS Plug in computers game consoles streaming players and other nearby wired devices with 4 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports LOADED WITH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY MU-MIMO 2 amplified antennas and advanced QoS USB CONNECTIONS Wirelessly access and share USB hard drive using the 1 x 2 0 USB port SMART PARENTAL CONTROLS The Nighthawk app lets you manage device internet access and filter websites SAFE & SECURE Supports WPA2 wireless security protocols Includes Guest WiFi access DoS Firewall VPN and more