WiFi Extender Booster 1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender Dual Band AC1200 2.4G/5.8G WiFi Signal Booster Repeater Wireless Extender Ethernet (WiFi.

?Eliminate Dead Zone? Extend the range of your WiFi with Dual band AC1200 range extender. The 2.4 GHz band (300 Mbps) and 5 GHz band (867 Mbps) for more stable wireless experience. Seamless Whole-Home Coverage? Through the wall without loss. Making the signal cover every corner of the home. Smart LED Indicator & Air vents? helps to find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi. The heat dissipation on both sides avoids high-temperature damage? Adaptive Path Selection?Allowing WiFi extender to choose fastest connection path and pair with high-speed mode. Support Router, Repeater and AP mode. Wired Ethernet Port?Ethernet port enables wired connection between router and WiFi extender, also between cable modem and WiFi extender. Four external antennas with better performance can achieve broader coverage.