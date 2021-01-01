WiFi Enabled Remote Thermal Printer for POS1500

Best Quality Guranteed. POWER: Rechargeable with a large 2.25' wide receipt printout; dual powered with AC power cord or rechargeable Li-ion battery VERSATILE: Can be used as a desktop unit or portable handheld printer; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology to use as secondary printer; use it as a mobile credit card processor printer POINT-OF-SALE: Perfect companion for the POS1500; can be used with almost any retail format device SMART: Can be enabled with iOS, Android and Windows OS PRINTING: Thermal printing technology allows for fast and quiet printing; generate custom receipts with logos, business names and numbers