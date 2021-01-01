WiFi Bluetooth 42 Adapter Wireless 5G 600M Dual Band WiFi Dongle Networ with External Antenna for DesktopLaptopPC Driver Free 2

DRIVER FREEThe adapter is built-in driver software, insert the network card, the driver will install automatically and enable your pc to connect to the WiFi. If your computer have no access to the internet or isn't able to read a CD driver, this would be a perfect choice 2 IN 1 WIFI AND BLUETOOTH ADAPTERDouble Antennas to gain strong signal. WiFi works with windows 7/8/8.1/10/Vista/xp, bluetooth is only for windows 7/8/8.1/10, not compatible with Vista/xp.(The blue LED light will flash when works.) 5G DUAL BAND WIFIBuilt-in Chip RTL8821CU, lasted IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n/ac universal network technology, 2.4G up to 150Mbps and 5G up to 433Mbps, frequency 2.4GHz / 5GHz dual band WiFi. Fast WiFi speed for gaming, videos, music, chat online etc. SUPPORT AP MODEWiFi transmitter for networked computers, set to AP launch mode, the computer's wired network can be converted to WiFi signals, so that mobile phones, tablets, laptops can be wirelessly