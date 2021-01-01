WiFi Adapter ac600MbpsWireless USB Adapter 242GHz58GHz Dual Band 80211 ac Network LAN Card for Desktop Laptop PC Support Windows 108187XPVistaMac.

SAY GOODBYE TO SPOTTY WIFI DEAD ZONES- You shouldn't have to put up with slow internet speeds at home, even if you're outside. Thanks to this 2.42 GHz / 5.8 GHz USB Adapter you won't have to! With 100 yards of coverage feel FREE to surf from your bedroom porch or garage. It's perfect for gaming as well! IT'S SIMPLE: Plug & Play automatically That's true whether you're using Windows 10 8.1 8 7 Vista XP Mac 10.4-10.15 YOUR OWN SECURE WIRLESS NETWORK- The AC600 series is supported by all WLAN routers: WPA/WPA2/WEP. And it's undisturbed by other normally interfering devices like Bluetooth or cordless phones. Which means you won't have unexpected dropped calls or loss of signal quality Period. REACH YOUR FULL POTENTIAL - You may be fed up with your old modem or router or have a broken internet card or antenna but you don't need to replace it! this Wifi Adapter is guaranteed to get you FASTER speeds. WE CARE - has been in business for ov