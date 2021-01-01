WiFi Adapter AC1200Mbps USB 30 Wireless Adapter 5GHz24GHz Dual Band 80211AC WiFi USB for PCDesktopLaptopSupport Win 10817XPMac OS 1061015

Ultra-Speed WIFI ADAPTER Up to 1200Mbps Wi-Fi speeds on 5GHz/867Mbps or 2 4GHz/300Mbps bands Performance to reduce freezing and lags when streaming and gaming Ultra-fast AC1200 wireless adapter speed with 802 11ac Superspeed USB 3.0 Port USB 3.0 WIRELESS ADAPTER supports transfer rates of up to 5Gbps-10 times faster than USB 2.0 ensures Wi-Fi adapter maximum throughput performance and more stable internet connection Backwards compatible with USB 2.0 Seamlessly Compatible 802 11AC USB WIRELESS support Win 10/8 1/8/7/XP/ Mac OS 10.6-10.15; backwards compatible with 802 11 a/b/g/n devices Advance Chipset and Unique Appearance Design WiFi USB exquisite appearance looks fashionable and superior quality high configuration 8812BU chipset bring faster speed and more stable signal Warm Tip: If the CD can not be used, please download the driver from site (( sz.com/support/driver-download/ep-ac1617-driver/ )) Wi-Fi Hot