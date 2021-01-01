From tp-link

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 PCIe WiFi Card Up to 2400Mbps Bluetooth 5.0 802.11AX Dual Band Wireless Adapter with MU-MIMO, OFDMA, Ultra-Low Latency.

$169.05
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 PCIe WiFi Card Up to 2400Mbps Bluetooth.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com